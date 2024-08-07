Mather Group LLC. Purchases 728 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

