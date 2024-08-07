Mather Group LLC. Purchases 408 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $568.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,054. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $591.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.96 and a 200 day moving average of $503.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $523.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

