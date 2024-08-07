Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,592 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. 3,628,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,089. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

