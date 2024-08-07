Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 21,143,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,062,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

