Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,761 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. 2,114,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

