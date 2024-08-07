Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,146 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 55,483.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,915. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

View Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.