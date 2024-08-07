Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,062 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,733. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,586 shares of company stock worth $19,570,869. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

