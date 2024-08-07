Mather Group LLC. Has $723,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2,806.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

