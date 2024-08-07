Mather Group LLC. Has $424,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.30.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. 1,250,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,998. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

