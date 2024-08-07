Mather Group LLC. Has $303,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ICE traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $152.10. 891,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

