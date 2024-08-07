Mather Group LLC. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8,511.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 672,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664,489 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 672,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,897. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

