Mather Group LLC. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1,443.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BKR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,023. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

