Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 363,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,257. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.