Mather Group LLC. Buys 734 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 3,188,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

