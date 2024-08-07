Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,326 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 155.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,943.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,383. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

