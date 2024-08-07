Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,839 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,713,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,552. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

