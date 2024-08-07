Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,595 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 1,395,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $163.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.