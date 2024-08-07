Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.