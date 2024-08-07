Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,668 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.41. 285,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $369.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

