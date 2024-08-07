Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 5,167,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

