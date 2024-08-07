Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

