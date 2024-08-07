Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,417 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 239.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 833,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,621. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.