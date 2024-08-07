Mather Group LLC. Acquires 119 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 823,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. 375,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

