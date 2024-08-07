Mather Group LLC. Acquires 10,138 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,189,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. 1,959,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,823. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

