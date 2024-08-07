Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CART. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,037. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $47,818,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

