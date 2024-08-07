Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 335,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

