Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,705. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

