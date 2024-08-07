Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $90,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,601,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690,047. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

