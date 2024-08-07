Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $63,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,174 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,644. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $267.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,453. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.