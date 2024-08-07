Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 875 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. 3,649,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,331. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

