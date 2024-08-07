Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 3,426 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 14,630,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,381,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

