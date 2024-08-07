Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases New Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEFFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDEF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 4,099,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,833. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

