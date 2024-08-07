Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 215,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

