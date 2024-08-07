Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,686. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.