Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.