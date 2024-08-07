Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Lynx Investment Advisory owned 0.13% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TOLZ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

