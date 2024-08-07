Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New $81,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 58,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,484. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.