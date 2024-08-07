Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $85,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

