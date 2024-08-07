Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $27,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.00. 801,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.