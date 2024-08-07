Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $158,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 4,740,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

