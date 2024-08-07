Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $146,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at $127,485,090.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 7,690,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,733. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.