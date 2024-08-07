Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $121,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 91,687 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 883,970 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 664,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

