Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 803 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,834. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

