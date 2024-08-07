Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 128 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GD traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $289.26. The company had a trading volume of 364,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.64 and its 200 day moving average is $284.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,499 shares of company stock valued at $15,554,941. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

