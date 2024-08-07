Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 834 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,057. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.
About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
