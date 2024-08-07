Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 375 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.07. 307,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 201.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
