Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 375 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.07. 307,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 201.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.