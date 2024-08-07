Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 1,865 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 189,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,051. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

