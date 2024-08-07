Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

