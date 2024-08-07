Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $10.97

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $9.25. Lyft shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 19,383,141 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Fox Advisors raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

