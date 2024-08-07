Luxfer Holdings PLC Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $10.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.